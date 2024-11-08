Guelph man charged after pellet gun fired into crowd
A Guelph man is facing assault and weapons charges after a pellet gun was fired into a crowd Wednesday evening.
Around 8:30 p.m., a crowd of young people were socializing in a parking lot near downtown when they were approached by a man who they knew.
The man is on conditions not to associate with a woman in the crowd, who told him to leave, police say.
He did leave, but apparently returned two more times.
The second time, he allegedly returned with a pellet gun, which he shot at the crowd. One male was struck close to the eye and another person was hit twice in the back.
On Thursday evening, an 18-year-old Guelph man was found and arrested.
He is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, discharging an air pistol with intent to injure, obstructing police and failing to comply with an undertaking.
He was held for a bail hearing Friday.
