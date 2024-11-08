KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man charged after pellet gun fired into crowd

    (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener) (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A Guelph man is facing assault and weapons charges after a pellet gun was fired into a crowd Wednesday evening.

    Around 8:30 p.m., a crowd of young people were socializing in a parking lot near downtown when they were approached by a man who they knew.

    The man is on conditions not to associate with a woman in the crowd, who told him to leave, police say.

    He did leave, but apparently returned two more times.

    The second time, he allegedly returned with a pellet gun, which he shot at the crowd. One male was struck close to the eye and another person was hit twice in the back.

    On Thursday evening, an 18-year-old Guelph man was found and arrested.

    He is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, discharging an air pistol with intent to injure, obstructing police and failing to comply with an undertaking.

    He was held for a bail hearing Friday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News