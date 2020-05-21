KITCHENER -- Starting next week, some Waterloo Region residents will be able to put their bulky items out to the curb for pickup.

During the week of May 25, residents of the City of Kitchener and Waterloo Region's townships will be able put out these items and appliances on their regularly-scheduled waste collection days.

The Cities of Waterloo and Cambridge will be able to resume their bulky item curbside pickup the following week, starting June 1.

The program had been suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Households will be allowed to put out a maximum of three items, while small apartments with up to six units can put out up to 10 items.

Residents of larger apartments are asked to contact the region for details on bulky item collection.

This is the latest change for waste management in Waterloo Region. Earlier this month, the region reopened some of its landfill sites to the public after having closed them because of the pandemic.

More than 1,200 people arrived on the first day it reopened. Operations supervisor Thomas Alkem told CTV at the time that it was probably their busiest Monday on record.