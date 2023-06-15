CTV Kitchener wins RTDNA breaking news award

CTV Kitchener has won a Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada Award for our coverage of the fire that destroyed the Old Marina Restaurant at Puslinch Lake.

Our station won in the Breaking News category for small/medium markets in the Central Region.

CTV News crews were on the ground as flames tore through the local landmark on July 30.

Reporting live from the scene, CTV News journalists were able to provide updates as new details emerged from fire officials and get immediate reaction from the community who treasured the restaurant as a popular gathering place.

Central Region winners will now compete with winners from the East, Prairies and West regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards.