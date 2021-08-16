Cross-country bike ride in honour of Guelph solider who died by suicide ends at Royal City Park
A lieutenant finished a cross-country bike ride to raise awareness for Canadian Veterans' mental health in Guelph on Monday night.
Nova Scotia-based second lieutenant Catherine De Vaal began her journey on July 31 in Greenwood, N.S., in honour of her late friend Cpl. Alexandra Otis.
Otis, whose family lived in Guelph, died by suicide in 2019. A memorial bench is located in Royal City Park in her honour.
"When a death happens like that, when a suicide happens, it's a very dark time," De Vaal said. "There's a lot of bad there, so my ride was a way to find some good from it."
De Vaal's 17-day, 1,800-kilometre bicycle ride wrapped up at the bench on Monday night.
The bench was installed two weeks ago following construction delays due to the pandemic.
"It's a bit of a reflection on some of our journeys, they're not easy," said Jeff Stanlick with the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo-Wellington. "Getting here and just seeing the smile and relief on her face was incredible."
Stanlick said he hopes De Vaal's ride will encourage others to reach out for help, adding mental health calls to the Here 24/7 Hotline have increased about 30 per cent during the pandemic.
"There's really no bad time to reach out," he said. "I think that sometimes is what people worry about and then it gets left too long."
The ride has already raised more than $4,300 for the CMHA Waterloo Wellington. The fundraising goal is $5,000.
