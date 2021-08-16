Cross-country bike ride in honour of Guelph solider who died by suicide ends at Royal City Park

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Taliban announces 'amnesty,' urges women to join government

The Taliban declared an 'amnesty' across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country.

U.S. to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters at 8 months: sources

U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver