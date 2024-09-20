Waterloo traffic stop leads to $95K in drugs seized
Waterloo Regional Police seized a large quantity of drugs after a traffic stop in Waterloo on Thursday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., officers got a hit on the license plate of a passing vehicle at King Street North and Bricker Avenue.
Police conducted a traffic stop of the grey BMW and confirmed the driver’s license was suspended.
They said the man was in possession of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and hydromorphone, with an estimated street value of $95,000. Canadian currency was also seized.
The 33-year-old Kitchener man is facing drug-related charges. He is also facing charges for operating a vehicle with no insurance and failing to surrender necessary documents.
