Police renew plea for info in Kitchener man's murder

Jason John Brown was murdered three years ago, and provincial police are still hoping someone will come forward with information that will help them find the person responsible.

The 43-year-old Kitchener man was reported missing on March 12, 2019. Wellington County OPP said he had last been seen on Jessie Street in Harriston.

The next day his body was found almost 200 kilometres away, at the side of Stevenson Road in Oshawa.

Brown's death is being investigated as a homicide but police have not said how he died.

OPP want to speak to anyone who may have seen suspicious vehicles or activities in Minto Township on March 12, 2019.

"Police believe there may have been individuals at or near a local cemetery during the incident around 6:30 p.m.," they said in a media release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8411.