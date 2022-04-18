Advertisement
Crews respond to large fire in Cambridge
Published Monday, April 18, 2022 1:01PM EDT Last Updated Monday, April 18, 2022 2:10PM EDT
Smoke rises from a building on Dundas Street in Cambridge. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
Firefighters from four stations are on scene at a large fire in Cambridge.
In a tweet, the Cambridge Fire Department said the fire is at a vacant building on Dundas Street near Beverly Street.
The fire department said crews are operating in a defensive strategy and asked the public to avoid the area.
No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated.