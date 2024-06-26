Crews respond to fire on Highway 24 in Brant County

Firefighters from three Brant County stations were called to an outbuilding fire along Highway 24 on Wednesday afternoon.

Brant County Fire Chief Darren Watson said crews from the St. George, Paris and Cainsville stations responded to the fire, but no one was hurt.

Watson said approximately 30 firefighters were on scene.

He also said a neighbour told first responders he saw lightning hit the building just before the fire started.