KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Crews respond to fire on Highway 24 in Brant County

    Flames cascade against a black background in this stock image. (Francesco Ungaro/Pexels.com) Flames cascade against a black background in this stock image. (Francesco Ungaro/Pexels.com)
    Share

    Firefighters from three Brant County stations were called to an outbuilding fire along Highway 24 on Wednesday afternoon.

    Brant County Fire Chief Darren Watson said crews from the St. George, Paris and Cainsville stations responded to the fire, but no one was hurt.

    Watson said approximately 30 firefighters were on scene.

    He also said a neighbour told first responders he saw lightning hit the building just before the fire started.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis

    Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News