KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cambridge road reopens after motorcycle crash

    Waterloo Regional Police pick up a motorcycle at the scene of a crash on Fountain Street South in Cambridge. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police pick up a motorcycle at the scene of a crash on Fountain Street South in Cambridge. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    Share

    A motorcycle crash closed a Cambridge road on Friday afternoon.

    Waterloo Regional Police said they were called to the collision on Fountain Street South, between Dickie Settlement Road and Blair Road, around 4 p.m.

    No further details have been released about the severity of the crash, any possible injuries or a potential cause.

    Fountain Street South reopened shortly after 6 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News