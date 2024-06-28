Two-vehicle crash leads to life-threatening injuries near New Hamburg: OPP
Wellington Ontario Provincial Police say several people have injuries after a two-vehicle crash near New Hamburg.
Police said a car and SUV collided at around 4:20 p.m. Friday at Highway 7 and Walker Road.
Four passengers in the SUV were transported to hospital. Police said one of them had life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car, meanwhile, received medical treatment at the scene.
The intersection is currently closed for the investigation, according to a social media post from OPP.
