Two-vehicle crash leads to life-threatening injuries near New Hamburg: OPP

Wellington Ontario Provincial Police say several people have injuries after a two-vehicle crash near New Hamburg.

Police said a car and SUV collided at around 4:20 p.m. Friday at Highway 7 and Walker Road.

Four passengers in the SUV were transported to hospital. Police said one of them had life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, meanwhile, received medical treatment at the scene.

The intersection is currently closed for the investigation, according to a social media post from OPP.