Crews respond to fire at Cambridge encampment
Crews are responding to a fire at an encampment beside Highway 401, the Cambridge Fire Department says.
The encampment is just south of the highway near Hespeler Road, Captain Fire Prevention Officer John Percy said in an email at 12:39 p.m.
There’s no word yet on if anyone was hurt.
Eastbound traffic on Highway 401 is backed up.
BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources
The Canadian government will be announcing Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, CTV News has confirmed. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is slated to unveil the details of the deal during a 1:30 p.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill.
Drug shortages eased during peak pandemic years, but they're on the rise again: Health Canada
Compared to the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, Canada experienced an uptick in prescription drug shortages in 2022 that Health Canada says has continued throughout 2023.
Indian government official directed Sikh separatist's assassination plot in U.S., DOJ says
An Indian government official directed an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on U.S. soil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday, in announcing charges against a man accused of orchestrating the attempted murder.
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting 3 boys arrested at daycare
An Assiniboia, Sask. man stands accused of sexually assaulting three boys under the age of 12 was arrested at a home-based daycare.
Edmonton police to announce charges in deaths of 2 constables
The Edmonton Police Service will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce charges in the deaths of two constables earlier this year.
Three in four Canadians say higher immigration is worsening housing crisis: poll
A large majority of Canadians agree that higher immigration is fuelling the housing crisis and putting pressure on the health-care system, a new Leger poll suggests.
Homes near ski hills are increasing in price across Canada. Here's where
A new report from Royal LePage predicts the cost of homes near ski hills will not cool in 2024, but instead heat up across in many regions. Here's where.
Canadian government selects Boeing military plane in sole-source deal, bypassing Bombardier
The federal government is expected to announce as early as Thursday that it has selected Boeing to replace the military's aging patrol planes in a multibillion-dollar deal, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Winter weather forecast: A warm start thanks to El Nino, but then what?
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters.
SIU investigating 'occurrence' outside Aylmer
OPP told CTV News, the "Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate as a result of an occurrence."
Firearms and ammunition seized in London
Around 9:50 a.m., officers used a search warrant at a home in the area of Hastings Drive and Milford Crescent.
Local ninja warriors take home top prizes from national championship
Training at CTC Obstacles, London’s only obstacle, parkour gym, 12 athletes recently completed at the Canadian Championships for Ninja Warrior in Edmonton, AB — of the 12, seven finished in the top five
Firefighters put out Windsor Avenue house fire
Windsor firefighters put out a blaze in the downtown area.
13-year-old student charged with assault after argument at school escalates
Chatham-Kent police say they have arrested a 13-year-old student after an argument escalated at school.
Porch pirate swipes packages from Barrie home
Police in Barrie are looking to identify a man who they say helped himself to items delivered to a Parkside Drive home just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Shelburne
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a 'serious' crash in Shelburne Tuesday evening.
Horseshoe Resort carves the way as Simcoe County's 1st ski resort to open for the season
Eager skiers and snowboarders will be able to hit the slopes at Horseshoe Resort this week.
Sudbury senior killed in Hwy. 69 crash Tuesday
A 65-year-old from Greater Sudbury was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Tuesday on Highway 69.
Suspect driving company vehicle in northern Ont. was impaired, asleep and had suspended licence
An employee driving a company pickup truck from Wawa to Chapleau was reported missing by the company this week.
Ottawa Public Health recommends cigarette ban for anyone born after 2008, raise minimum age of smoking
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is recommending that Health Canada introduce a New Zealand-style law of banning an entire generation from being able to purchase tobacco and raising the minimum age for purchasing cigarettes to 21 and older.
Workers begin demolition of Overbrook apartment building destroyed by alleged arsonist
An apartment building at 240 Presland Road in Overbrook that was damaged by an alleged arsonist in February is being demolished.
Ottawa residents calling 9-1-1 can now connect to other cities
The City of Ottawa says residents who dial 9-1-1 can now have their call transferred to emergency services in other cities.
BREAKING Moving science centre to Ontario Place could save province millions, business case says
Moving the Ontario Science Centre to Toronto’s waterfront could save the province millions while creating a “cultural anchor” at Ontario Place, a business case for the decision has found.
12 arrested, 81 charges laid in connection with auto theft and insurance fraud ring: Peel police
Peel police say 12 people accused of operating a vehicle theft and auto insurance fraud ring in and around the Greater Toronto Area have been arrested following a “lengthy” and “complex” investigation.
-
Proposed Toronto bylaw to cut single-use plastics by forcing customers to ask businesses for them
Ordering takeout in Toronto won’t automatically mean you get cutlery, a cup, and a bag to carry your food in if a new bylaw aimed at reducing single-use plastics in the city is approved.
Preliminary enquiry to begin on March 25 for Laval bus driver accused in deadly daycare crash
The preliminary enquiry will begin on March 25 for Pierre Ny St-Amand, the man accused of killing two children after a bus ploughed into a Laval daycare centre last February.
Quebec may backtrack on university tuition hikes, increase by 33% instead: report
Quebec seems ready to back down from its plan to double tuition prices for university students outside of the province, opting for a 33 per cent increase instead.
-
Quebec coroner recommends better training at ski hills after six-year-old's death
A Quebec coroner is asking the province's ski industry to review its training and safety practices after a six-year-old girl died after being dragged by a T-bar lift during a ski lesson in January.
Canada's top admiral says navy staff, resource needs in 'critical state'
Canada's understaffed and resource-stretched navy is in 'a critical state' and might not be able to carry out its basic duties next year, the top admiral said in a YouTube video released this week.
-
Carters Beach on Nova Scotia’s South Shore to be designated as provincial park
A beach on Nova Scotia’s South Shore is going to be designated as a provincial park.
Ste. Anne doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
A Manitoba doctor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting five of his former female patients during medical appointments.
One man dead following police shooting near Pembina Highway
A police shooting near Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning has left one man dead.
-
WATCH NOW Lynx spotted going for a swim in Manitoba lake
A pair of Manitobans caught a rare sight in the Whiteshell after getting a glimpse of a lynx going for a dip
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
Edmonton police to announce charges in deaths of 2 constables
The Edmonton Police Service will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce charges in the deaths of two constables earlier this year.
-
Calgary councillor, police and community groups to discuss crime and safety
Ward 5 Coun. Raj Dhaliwal, along with police and community groups, will meet Wednesday evening to discuss crime trends in the area.
Edmonton police to announce charges in deaths of 2 constables
The Edmonton Police Service will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce charges in the deaths of two constables earlier this year.
Alberta town to put proposed bylaw banning symbols such as Pride crosswalks, flags to plebiscite
A group in Westlock, Alta., is trying to ban crosswalks painted in rainbow colours and other symbols.
-
Charges laid after deadly hit-and-run in Squamish
A man is facing several charges of dangerous driving in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman and left another woman with life-altering injuries last year in Squamish, B.C.
Indian government official directed Sikh separatist's assassination plot in U.S., DOJ says
An Indian government official directed an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on U.S. soil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday, in announcing charges against a man accused of orchestrating the attempted murder.
17,000 more Stanley Park Train tickets set to go on sale
Those who were disappointed when tickets to the Stanley Park Train sold out in a flash earlier this month will have a second chance to score a seat during Bright Nights.