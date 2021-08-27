Craving some BBQ? Guelph Ribfest is back with a drive-thru model
Guelph Ribfest kicked off on Friday night, with organizers opting for a drive-thru event amid the ongoing pandemic.
Cars were lined up at Centennial High School on Friday evening for the annual celebration of all things sticky, smoked and grilled.
The event was cancelled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and organizers say they’re thrilled to be back.
Guelph Ribfest is hosted by the Guelph Rotary Club Trillium. The event has raised more than $1 million for local charities over the past 23 years of the event.
With the drive-thru format, pedestrians cannot walk-up to the ribbers. Cars can only go through one line at a time, meaning patrons must line-up again to try another vendor.
GUELPH RIBFEST HOURS
Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
