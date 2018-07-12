

Jennifer K. Baker, CTV Kitchener





“The news totally rocked us to our core.”

Andrew McFadyen says family and friends of Darren More are devastated by his death.

The 43-year-old father of three died Wednesday in a crash west of Arthur.

More was driving one of two pickups that collided at the intersection of Concession 16 and Sideroad 15 around 8 a.m.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

More, his wife Pam and their three kids live in Palmerston. His youngest child, Jasper, was born with Maroteaux-Lamy Syndrome (or MPS VI), a progressive and debilitating disease that has no cure.

The condition is also very rare. So when the More family got the diagnosis they reached out McFadyen whose own son has the disease.

“We have been fighting this battle for our kids,” he says. “We’ve been on this journey together and trying to find a cure for them ever since that first conversation.”

Last September the More family organized a “Journey for Jasper” run to raise awareness of Maroteaux-Lamy Syndrome. It was also a fundraiser for the Isaac Foundation, which was started by McFadyen to fund MPS research.

Calling him a “kindred spirit”, MaFadyen says More was there for him during a difficult time with his son.

“One of the most special things that took place for me in my life was walking into the hospital one day and Darren was standing right there," he says while wiping tears from his eyes. "I just ran over to him and gave him a big hug and I said: “You didn’t have to be here.” And he said: “You would have been here for me too.””

He calls More’s death a “void that will never be replaced.”

“To think about the pain that Pam and her family are going through is horrific and difficult.”

A funeral for More is tentatively set for July 17th. Visitation will be held Sunday and Monday in Palmerston.

OPP now say the pickup that struck More was stolen.

The two passengers were both airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

The driver, who has now been identified as 21-year-old Ethan Robert Noble of Harriston, is facing 11 charges, including drug impaired driving causing bodily harm, drug impaired driving causing death, dangerous operation of vehicle and vehicle theft.