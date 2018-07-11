

CTV Kitchener





A 43-year-old Palmerston man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash west of Arthur.

Three others were taken to hospital, two of them aiflifted by Ornge helicopters.

OPP say two pickup trucks collided at the intersection of Concession 16 and Sideroad 15, between Arthur and Teviotdale, around 8 a.m.

The 43-year-old man was driving alone. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The others were all in the second pickup.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was also injured.

He has been charged with two count of drug impaired driving causing bodily harm and one count of drug impaired driving causing death.

No names have been released.

OPP say the intersection will remain closed until further notice.