KITCHENER -- One person has suffered serious injuries and is in unstable condition after a crash on Fairway Road in Kitchener.

Regional police say the two-vehicle crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of the Hwy. 8 off-ramp.

A 19-year-old was driving a vehicle on Fairway when another driver turned left in front and the two collided, according to officials.

Police add that the other vehicle continued into the ditch and the passenger was taken to Hamilton General Hospital by land ambulance. They suffered serious injuries and are in unstable condition.

The two drivers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing. A regional police sergeant at the scene told CTV News they don’t believe speed is a factor, but are still pulling data from the vehicles.

The southbound lanes of Fairway Road, as well as the Hwy. 8 off ramp, are expected to remain closed into the early afternoon.