Kitchener

    • Crash involving LRT train and vehicle in Kitchener

    An LRT train and a vehicle collided on Sept. 28, 2023 on King Street South in Kitchener. (CTV News/Stefanie Davis) An LRT train and a vehicle collided on Sept. 28, 2023 on King Street South in Kitchener. (CTV News/Stefanie Davis)

    Kitchener Fire and paramedics are on scene of a crash involving an LRT train and a car on King Street South.

    A fire truck could be seen blocking off part of the road near Mount Hope Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

    Waterloo regional police said there doesn’t appear to be any serious injuries.

    Damage is visible on the front right of the LRT train and there’s also damage to the driver side of the vehicle.

    More details to come.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News