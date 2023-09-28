Crash involving LRT train and vehicle in Kitchener

Kitchener Fire and paramedics are on scene of a crash involving an LRT train and a car on King Street South.

A fire truck could be seen blocking off part of the road near Mount Hope Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Waterloo regional police said there doesn’t appear to be any serious injuries.

Damage is visible on the front right of the LRT train and there’s also damage to the driver side of the vehicle.

More details to come.