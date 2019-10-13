

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





GUELPH - A crash closed a section of the Hanlon Parkway in Guelph for hours on Saturday night.

OPP, fire crews and paramedics responded to the intersection at College Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

It happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 6.

Police shut down the stretch to investigate.

The crash involved three vehicles, but any injuries are unknown at this point.

No charges are pending.