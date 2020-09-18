Advertisement
Crash closes part of Northfield Drive in Woolwich
Published Friday, September 18, 2020 10:51PM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 18, 2020 10:55PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are on the scene of what they describe as a serious collision in Woolwich Township.
The police traffic unit tweeted about the crash on Northfield Drive around 10:40 p.m. Police say there are injuries.
Northfield Drive is closed between Highway 86 and Scotch Line. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.