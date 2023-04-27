Crash closes Highway 8 north of Clinton, multiple injuries reported
Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has closed a section of Highway 8 at Holmesville due to a crash.
Officials said in a tweet around 4 p.m. the crash involved two vehicles, and several vehicle occupants have been transported to hospital with injuries.
Traffic is being re-routed on Holmes Street through Holmesville, OPP said.
Officials are asking drivers to drive slowly and follow the detour.
BREAKING | Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Parliament
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 passed the Senate and has become law.
Treasury Board president looks for 'creative solutions' as PSAC escalates strike action
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
Lawyer says Prince Harry's words undermine phone hack case
An attorney for the publisher of The Sun tabloid used Prince Harry's own words Thursday to argue that his phone hacking lawsuit should be thrown out.
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Military and foreign affairs officials said Thursday Canada expects to send additional planes to help evacuate people from Sudan in the coming days but the volatile situation on the ground is making planning difficult.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
London
London, Ont. healthcare workers rally against two tier healthcare, worry about burnout
London, Ont. healthcare workers rallied against Bill 60 at all three London hospitals on Thursday afternoon.
Business owner reacts to break-in
The owner of Wrap Boss Spa missed several calls from police Monday morning, prior to the one that alerted her that something had happened to her business on Dundas Street.
Windsor
First L'Essor High School principal remembered as 'generous' and passionate advocate for Francophone community
Former students and a teacher at L'Essor Secondary School in Tecumseh are remembering the school's very first principal as a "generous" man who went above and beyond for his students — and the greater Francophone community of Windsor-Essex.
Homicide investigation launched after missing Tilbury man found dead
Chatham-Kent police have launched a homicide investigation after a missing 45-year-old Tilbury man was found dead.
Windsor Salt suspends negotiations amid alleged assault at mine
An alleged violent assault at Windsor Salt’s Ojibway mine has put a halt to further negotiations with the union, the company says.
Barrie
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Bradford under investigation
Northbound traffic is slow moving along Highway 400 through Bradford Thursday afternoon as police attend to a multi-vehicle collision that sent a delivery truck rolling into the ditch.
Family escapes house fire in Barrie
Fire crews battle massive blaze and thick, black smoke at a home in Barrie Thursday afternoon.
Massive police effort to find missing child in Barrie ends with her safe return
A massive police search got underway Wednesday evening in Barrie for a missing child.
Northern Ontario
Elliot Lake CAO relieved of his duties by council
There has been another abrupt departure at Elliot Lake city hall after the chief administrative officer was relieved of his duties Wednesday, but no reason has been given.
Proposal to charge $700 trailer permit fee sparks anger in northern Ont. community
A plan to charge trailer owners as much as $700 a year led to what can only be described as a contentious town hall meeting in the township of Sables-Spanish Rivers.
Ottawa
Treasury Board president looks for 'creative solutions' as PSAC escalates strike action
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
Owner pleads for dog to be returned after truck stolen in eastern Ontario
An eastern Ontario man is pleading for the public's help after his truck was stolen in a busy parking lot, with his dog inside.
Ottawa Bylaw issues $615 fines for tables, tents at PSAC picket lines
Bylaw Services officers issued $615 tickets to striking federal workers for setting up tables and tents on city property during the ongoing Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
Toronto
Police investigating reports Ontario man ran website selling chemical used in recent U.K. suicides
Police are investigating reports that a Toronto area man has been operating a website selling a lethal, but legal, poison reportedly used in a number of suicides, including the 2022 death of a 22-year-old university student in Scotland.
Father paralyzed in horrifying Florida beach accident details remarkable road to recovery
Ben Board's life changed a year ago when he was paralyzed in a horrific accident at a Florida beach. Now, the Ontario father is hoping to run again with his two boy as he continues his incredible recovery.
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Maple Leafs stand to advance in NHL playoffs tonight in Game 5 against Tampa
The Toronto Maple Leafs need just one more victory to eliminate the Tampa Bay Lightning and get out of the first round for the first time since 2004. Follow along for live updates after the game kicks off at 7 p.m.
Montreal
Site of fatal Old Montreal fire had been flagged by safety inspectors, documents show
Documents obtained by CTV News suggest the site of the fatal fire in Old Montreal last month had been flagged by city safety inspectors. Reports from the Montreal fire department provided to CTV through an Access to Information request described problems with fire alarms in the building.
Boy, 16, arrested after Israeli flag burned outside Montreal-area school
Montreal police say they have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with Israeli flags that were ripped down and set on fire outside a Jewish elementary school in a West Island suburb.
Striking federal workers head to Quebec-U.S. border to protest
Striking federal public servants held a demonstration Thursday morning near the Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region of Quebec, on the ninth day of their work stoppage. A few buses carrying dozens of protesters arrived at the border crossing between Lacolle, Canada, and Champlain, New York, in the United States, usually one of the busiest in the country.
Atlantic
Cormorant contract: Search and rescue capabilities to be enhanced with DND funding
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday morning IMP Aerospace will lead the process to perform mid-life upgrades to the nation’s fleet of CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopters.
Federal minister says strike hampering enforcement of baby eel fishery closure
The public service strike has made it difficult for Ottawa to enforce conservation rules for the highly contentious and lucrative baby eel fishery, according to MP Sean Fraser.
P.E.I. electric school buses to be used as mobile batteries during natural disasters
Prince Edward Island is becoming the first province in the country to use its newly-electrified school bus fleet as mobile emergency batteries during natural disasters, like post-tropical storm Fiona.
Winnipeg
Man convicted of murdering Winnipeg taxi driver may face deportation, defence lawyers say
A Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed a taxi driver 17 times in what the court has described as a rage and racism fuelled attack will be handed a life sentence and may face deportation, the court heard during a sentencing hearing.
PSAC strike's impact on Passport Canada could spoil Manitoba man's trip to Stanley Cup Finals
A lucky Manitoban has won a hockey fan's trip of a lifetime to the Stanley Cup Finals, but one of the largest labour strikes in Canadian history could prevent him from going.
Winnipeg police find body while responding to suspicious fire
The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a body was found when officers responded to a fire in the city’s Point Douglas area.
Calgary
Alberta premier poses for photo with protestors charged in Ottawa convoy
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is under fire for once again appearing to associate with people facing serious criminal charges.
Charges laid after jewelry stolen from house evacuated during Marlborough explosion
Calgary police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a house evacuated after a large explosion in Marlborough last month.
'Heartbreaking': Widow of Calgary officer killed in hit and run says son is a victim
The wife of the Calgary police officer who died after he was dragged by a fleeing SUV told a sentencing hearing Thursday that her husband's death was no accident.
Edmonton
'Grateful for the outpouring': Edmonton girl addresses being spat on, swore at during Kings game
The family of an Edmonton girl who was subjected to "scary and negative moments" while cheering on the Oilers in Los Angeles last Friday is happy with the way both teams, fans and media have responded.
Central Alberta child suffered 'prolonged abuse' by family member after disclosing to multiple people: investigators
A central Alberta man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member for five years.
Edmonton officer who kicked teen in the head showed 'shocking lack of judgement' but will not be charged: ASIRT
An Edmonton officer who kicked an Indigenous teen in the head in 2020 will not be arrested, despite Alberta's police watchdog finding "reasonable grounds" to lay criminal charges.
Vancouver
B.C. senior defrauded of $7.5M in crypto scam, police say
A B.C. senior was defrauded of $7.5 million in a months-long cryptocurrency scam, according to authorities.
New BC Housing CEO selected after previous executive resigned
BC Housing officially has a new CEO after the former leader stepped down last year due to a lack of confidence in his abilities for the role.
Canada-wide warrant issued for sex offender missing from Surrey halfway house: RCMP
Mounties are asking the public to call 911 immediately if they spot a sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Surrey on Wednesday.