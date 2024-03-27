Crash causes power outage, traffic backup in Galt

Traffic was backed up on Water Street in Galt Wednesday morning as crews started work to repair a hydro pole damage in a crash the night before.

A neighbour said she woke up to a flash and the sound a vehicle crashing into the pole near the intersection of Water and Ainslie streets around 2 a.m.

In a post to social media at 6:22 a.m., Grand Bridge Energy said 1,106 homes and businesses in Cambridge were without power. By 9 a.m., the number had dropped to 69, with full restoration expected by 11 a.m.

Ainslie Street is closed from Water Street to Elliot Street.