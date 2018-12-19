

One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle’s load came loose and hit two other vehicles on Tuesday night.

It happened in the area of Wellington Street and Edinburgh Road in Guelph.

Police say a vehicle was towing a trailer with a vehicle on it when the trailer came loose and struck two other vehicles.

The person taken to hospital suffered unknown injuries from the crash.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.

One driver was charged with careless driving and having an insecure load.