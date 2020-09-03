KITCHENER -- A Thursday morning crash has blocked the left lane of Highway 85 in Waterloo.

The Ontario Provincial Police posted about the incident on social media at around 9 a.m. Thursday, saying it happened on the northbound highway near King Street North.

Multiple vehicles were blocking the left lane, they said.

Emergency services were reportedly on their way, but it's not yet clear the severity of the crash or whether anyone was injured.

By 9:10 a.m., the Waze traffic app did not appear to show any delays in the area.