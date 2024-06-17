City of Kitchener proposes bylaw to protect renters

The City of Kitchener is debating if a rental replacement bylaw makes sense for its residents.

According to a staff report, the policy’s aim is “to provide stability and compensation to tenants displaced by redevelopment and to create a transparent and predictable Rental Replacement permitting regime.”

If adopted, the bylaw would require a landowner, who is looking to demolish or convert six or more rental units, to provide alternative housing or compensation.

It would also require the landowner to replace the rental housing in the new development.

The report states: “Under the proposed Rental Replacement Bylaw, tenants would be offered the choice of a replacement unit, a rent waiver or compensation, and replacement units would be required to be provided at affordable rents for 10 years.”

The bylaw, however, wouldn’t protect tenants from renovictions.

The report says the city is constrained by the Municipal Act and “as such, the proposed Rental Replacement Bylaw will apply only to evictions through demolitions and cannot apply to evictions through renovations.”

The report is set to be discussed at the city’s Planning and Strategic Initiatives Committee on Monday night.

