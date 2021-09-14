Crash between transport truck, pedestrian sends one to out-of-region hospital: WRPS

KITCHENER -

One person has been taken to an out-of-region hospital following a crash between a transport truck and a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.

Police tweeted about the incident in the area of Courtland Avenue near Hillmount Drive around 8:15 a.m.

An update from police said the pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

There were traffic delays while police investigated. Police said the road reopened around 10 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, according to police.