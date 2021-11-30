COVID-19 vaccines to be administered at local schools starting this week

KITCHENER -

The COVID-19 vaccine roll out in Waterloo Region has entered a new phase with doses being administered at local schools starting this week with the aim to immunize five to 11 year-olds before the holidays.

The Region of Waterloo’s public health unit has teamed up with the Waterloo Region District School Board and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

Two types of vaccination clinics will be run at local schools: after-school clinics and full-day school clinics.

According to a press release, no walk-ins will be accepted. Appointments must be booked through the region’s website.

The region also noted that parents or guardians must accompany children to the clinics.

After-school vaccination clinics (4-8 p.m.)

• December 2: St. Peter Catholic Elementary School, 92 Avenue Road, Cambridge

• December 9 & 14: Wilson Avenue Public School, 221 Wilson Avenue, Kitchener

• December 15 & 16: Sunnyside Public School, 1042 Weber Street East, Kitchener

Full-day school vaccination clinics (9:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.)

• December 4: Queensmount Public School, 21 Westmount Road, Kitchener

• December 19 & 20: St. Bernadette Catholic School, 245 Lorne Avenue, Kitchener

• December 21 & 22: St. Anne Catholic School, 250 East Avenue, Kitchener

• December 23: Linwood Public School, 50 Pine Street, Linwood