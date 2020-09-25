KITCHENER -- The province says COVID-19 testing will soon be available at select pharmacies in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and Brantford.

That announcement was made Friday, on the same day that testing locations opened at pharmacies in the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa and Brampton.

The government says it’s expanding the program to include 18 more locations.

Besides Kitchener-Waterloo and Brantford, testing will available at select pharmacies in Woodstock, London and Windsor beginning next week.

The government has not yet specified which locations will be offering testing.

The announcement comes on the same day that the province introduced strict new public health measures for restaurants, bars and strip clubs.