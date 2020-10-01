WATERLOO -- A COVID-19 testing and assessment centre has opened at the University of Waterloo for staff and students.

The university said the opening is in collaboration with public health and St. Mary's General Hospital.

The testing site is at the Health Services building at UW. It officially opened its doors on Thursday and performed about 30 tests on its first day.

"We're working together as a community to keep one another safe," Nick Manning with UW said.

School officials said the site will help alleviate pressure on other testing centres in the region.

"We're working through each appointment on 15 minute blocks," Manning said.

A doctor and some nurses were on-site on Thursday. The centre also offers physician consultations.

"To make sure people are coming to us with symptoms and it's not COVID, that we're looking after them, we're making sure they're getting the care that they need," Manning said.

Some students were happy to have the site on campus, saying it's convenient.

UW said the site can accommodate up to 120 tests per day.

While it's currently only open to students and staff, officials hope to increase capacity to open it up to the general public.

The university said more than 60 students have booked appointments for Friday.