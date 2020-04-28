KITCHENER -- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has confirmed 270 cases of COVID-19, with 89 patients having recovered and 19 having passed away.

As of April 28 on WDG’s website, the number of facility outbreaks sits at 10. The outbreak at Headwaters Health Centre was declared over on Monday.

The health unit links 58 of confirmed cases to institutional outbreaks and 24 to community transmission.

Of the current COVID-19 patients, 109 are self-isolating, while nine are in hospital and five are in the ICU.

On Friday, WDG Health confirmed that a man had died after attending a COVID-19 assessment centre in Guelph.

Officials say he was symptomatic when he arrived at the clinic and went into cardiac arrest, but cannot confirm his death was caused by COVID-19.