WATERLOO -- The Public Health Unit for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph has confirmed that a man has died after he attended a COVID-19 assessment clinic in Guelph.

Officials say he was symptomatic when he arrived at the clinic and went into cardiac arrest, but cannot confirm it was a COVID-19-related death.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health. “For members of the public who may have been at the Assessment Clinic this morning, I know this event is shocking and saddening and our thoughts are with you as well.”

Healthcare workers tried to resuscitate the man at the clinc before he was brought to Guelph General Hospital and later pronounced dead.

“To the staff of the Guelph Health Team, staff from Guelph General Hospital, and EMS who did not hesitate to provide care despite the risk of COVID-19, thank you for your bravery,” said Mercer.

The man will be tested posthumously for COVID-19.

The assessment clinic will be closed until Saturday for a comprehensive cleaning.

Mercer adds the clinic closure will give healthcare workers time to process the traumatizing event.