COVID-19 protocols exclude spectators from indoor high school sports in Waterloo Region

Waterloo -

To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Waterloo County Secondary School Athletic Association (WCSSAA) and Waterloo Region District School Board say they will not be allowing non-essential spectators into indoor high school sporting events.

Non-essential spectators include non-coaching school staff, students, family, media, sports enthusiasts and community members.

In a release, the school board and WCSSAA reiterated that access to school grounds is currently only provided to essential visitors who provide direct service to students, such as registered nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists and settlement workers.

Anyone interested in attending an outdoor WCSSAA sporting event is asked to review the school board’s safety protocols on the WRDSB website.