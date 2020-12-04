Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak in Guelph's Cargill meat packaging plant
Published Friday, December 4, 2020 10:33PM EST
Cargill food processing plants in Guelph
KITCHENER -- Cargill Dunlop has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at its meat packaging plant in Guelph.
UFCW, the union representing the workers, said eight employees have tested positive for the disease this week.
They're all isolating and the union said it's working with the company to make measures to stop any further spread at the plant.