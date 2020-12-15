Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak in Guelph General Hospital unit
Published Tuesday, December 15, 2020 6:26PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 15, 2020 6:33PM EST
KITCHENER -- Guelph General Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in its 4 East Unit.
Three patients have tested positive, officials say, but no staff members have been affected.
The hospital has temporarily suspended visits to the unit and will continue its enhanced cleaning measures.
Staff are working to organize virtual and phone visits, officials say.
