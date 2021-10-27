COVID-19 outbreak declared in cohort at Galt Collegiate Institute

KITCHENER -

Health officials in Waterloo Region have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a cohort at Galt Collegiate Institute in Cambridge.

According to a notice from the Waterloo Region District School Board, a staff member in the same cohort as a previously reported case has tested positive for the disease.

The staff member was last in the building on Oct. 26.

Officials said no other staff or students need to isolate.

The outbreak is only in one cohort, not the entire school, the notice from WRDSB said.