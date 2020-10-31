KITCHENER -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board confirmed the development on Saturday morning following a reported case in the school on Friday.

A board representative says an additional case was identified afterwards, in a cohort of the person with the reported case, who is currently dismissed from the school.

Both cases have been identified as students on the provincial dashboard.

No more classrooms will be dismissed from the school. The board says no further action is required for the classroom in question.

Parents and staff of Holy Spirit have been contacted by the school and those affected by the case will be contacted by Region of Waterloo Public Health.

The development comes after another COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener on Thursday.