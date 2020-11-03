KITCHENER -- An outbreak at a congregate living setting at a southern Ontario fruit farm has grown to 40 cases.

Kevin Martin with Martin's Fruit Farm confirmed to CTV News on Monday that the outbreak is at Vienna Farms, one of the company's orchard facilities. He said farm officials learned about a positive test on Friday and tested everyone at the site.

He said that the cases were identified in migrant and local workers.

On Tuesday, Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) officials confirmed that the total number of cases connected to the farm had grown to 40.

A total of 157 swabs were processed, with the results of three still outstanding as of Tuesday afternoon.

One worker was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, while the rest were in self-isolation and "receiving support from their employer, Southwestern Public Health, and appropriate community services," a news release said in part.

"We're just concerned about health and safety," Martin told CTV Kitchener on Monday. "We're working very closely with public health and isolating any positive cases."

SWPH said that it had done an on-farm inspection and is working with Martin's Fruit Farm to prevent any future outbreaks.

Mayor Ed Ketchabaw said Monday that the outbreak was unexpected, noting that Bayham, the community where the farm is located, had had low infection rates for the months before.

The outbreak represents a substantial portion of new cases reported in the area over recent days. Middlesex-London, for example, reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, though Tuesday's case count rose to eight.