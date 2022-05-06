COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease in Waterloo region

The number of people in Waterloo region hospitals with COVID-19 has fallen by nine in the last week.

That’s according to the region’s COVID-19 dashboard which shows 51 hospitalizations on Friday. Five of those patients are in ICU.

The seven-day-average test positivity rate, which has been gradually decreasing since the beginning of April, now sits at 17 per cent.

Two new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the last week in Waterloo region. The deceased are a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s.

The number of outbreaks in high-risk settings increased by two in the last week to 22. Eleven of those are in long-term care or retirement homes, three are in hospitals and eight are in congregate settings – category which includes shelters, group homes or correctional facilities.

The Region of Waterloo provides updated COVID-19 data daily Monday to Friday on this dashboard.

PROVINCIAL PICTURE

Ontario reported another 17 deaths related to COVID-19 as hospitalizations continued to fluctuate on Friday.

There are 1,662 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, including 210 patients in intensive care.

This represents a slight decrease in overall hospitalizations, but also a rise in ICU admissions.