KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported another 10 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 897.

Three of those cases were transmitted through the community, while three others are attributed to an outbreak at a long-term care or retirement home.

There are still active outbreaks at 11 of these facilities in the region.

The region reported three more deaths from the virus on Friday, pushing the death toll to 101.

Three more deaths have been reported at Trinity Village LTC, where 13 people have died from the virus.

Regional officials also reported another 18 resolved cases on Friday for a total of 436. That means there are 360 active cases in the region.

As a province, Ontario saw a spike in cases on Friday as it reported 477 new ones.

That's the highest single-day increase since May 2, and brings the total number of cases in Ontario to 19,598.

Sixty-three more people have died in the province for a total of 1,540 deaths, while 13,990 people have recovered.

COVID-19 by the numbers:

41 people in hospital as of Friday

152 cases hospitalized at some point, 52 in the ICU

269 cases reported in health-care workers

528 cases attributed to long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

About 40 per cent of cases are still active; 49 per cent are resolved, 11 per cent have died

23 per cent of cases identified in people aged 80 or older

18 per cent of cases identified in people aged 50 to 59

61 per cent of cases identify as female

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details.