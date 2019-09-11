A senior Waterloo Regional Police officer charged with attempted murder was in court on Wednesday.

The Special Investigations Unit charged Sgt. Richard Dorling after a shooting in the spring of 2018.

The court date was a focus hearing to prepare for the upcoming preliminary hearing.

Dorling is charged with shooting a man in March of last year. That man was a suspect in the theft of a van in Hamilton.

The van was reportedly filled with guns.

According to a report by the SIU, Hamilton police notified the WRPS that the suspect was in the area of Dickie Settlement Road. That’s where the shooting took place.

Dorling was suspended with pay during the SIU investigation. Since then, he’s been cleared to return to work for administrative duties.

He was not required in court on Wednesday.

His preliminary hearing, to determine if there’s enough evidence to go to trial, has been set for the end of January.