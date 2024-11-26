County of Brant honours longtime politician, Ron Eddy, with new sign

A politician who served constituents in Brant Count and South Dumfries for more than 35 years has been recognized with a special dedication.

Ron Eddy was surrounded by loved ones at his family farm as the county unveiled new signage to rename a portion of road near Paris, Ont. in his honour.

Throughout his political career, Eddy served as the reeve for the Township of South Dumfries, Warden of Brant County and a Member of Provincial Parliament.

Following amalgamation in 1998, Eddy took up the reigns as Mayor of the County of Brant until 2018 when he was unseated by David Bailey.

“I know firsthand the commitment that serving the community requires, and I am in awe of the time and dedication Ron has given throughout his lifetime. I am certain this has also had an impact on his family and I want to thank them for their support,” Bailey said during the dedication on Monday.

A portion of Governors Road East will now be known as Ron Eddy Way.