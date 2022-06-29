Cougar sighting in Six Nations prompts warning from police

Six Nations are warning residents about a possible cougar sighting in the area.

A person reported the sighting Monday in their driveway on Chiefswood Road.

They told officials the animal ran off into the bush towards Second Line Road.

Animal control has been notified and are continuing to investigate with the help of the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Residents are being asked to keep a close eye on young children, pets, and livestock outside.

The cougar is described as black with a long tail. Anyone who sees an animal resembling the description is asked to call 911.