Coronation countdown: Events happening in Waterloo Region and beyond

The countdown is on to the King’s coronation on Saturday.

If you are looking for something to do to mark the occasion, whether it is sipping tea or taking in a concert, there are a number of events happening in Waterloo region and beyond.

HIGH TEA & TEA TASTING

King Charles’ Coronation Tea Tasting

Steve’s Tea Company is hosting a tea tasting at its store in Brantford on Saturday. Featuring Prince of Wales Black Tea and Welsh Breakfast Black Tea, organizers are promising giveaways, scones, treats and more.

Coronation Tea

An afternoon of sandwiches and sweets with bottomless pots of McCrea Private Blend and Guelph Town Garden Blend teas at the Guelph Civic Museum at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Organizers are encouraging attendees to dress for the occasion and say hats are welcome.

Coronation High Tea

The Fashion History Museum in Cambridge is serving a white-linen high tea with British delicacies such as cucumber and cress, and cheese and chutney sandwiches, and scones with Devon cream and jam. Tickets for the event on Saturday are $40 per person and include admission into the museum.

MUSIC & CONCERTS

‘It’s Coronation Day!’ Concert

The Milton Choristers will be performing at Knox Presbyterian Church in Milton at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The musical performance will feature selections from Queen, David Bowie, Handel’s Coronation Anthem and more.

Carillon Concert

A live carillon concert of music to mark the King’s coronation will be held on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. at St. George’s Church in Guelph. The program will be performed by Andrea McCrady, the dominion carillonneur of the Peace Tower Carillon in Ottawa, and will feature pieces by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Henry Purcell, Sir Edward Elgar, Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen and variations on ‘God Save the King’.