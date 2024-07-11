Corn crop ready earlier than usual

If you’ve been craving Ontario-grown sweet corn, you’re in luck, as the crop has arrived earlier than usual.

Herrle’s Country Farm Market in St. Agatha is selling corn brought in from Simcoe, Ont.

The store was packed on Thursday morning with customers eager to get their hands on some ears of corn.

The store’s manager said this is the earliest corn crop he’s seen in the last 20 years or so.

“Conditions have been almost perfect. Winter left us really early and things grew really well – almost frost-free,” said James Herrle. “Lots of heat and pretty good moisture conditions as well.”

Corn from Herrle’s field should be harvested and available in the store by next week.