Controversial new Medical Officer of Health confirmed in Haldimand-Norfolk

KITCHENER -

The board of health for Haldimand and Norfolk counties has confirmed the recently hired Medical Officer of Health, despite the controversy that surrounds him.

The board held a meeting Monday night to make the confirmation and discuss the issues around Dr. Matt Strauss, like his highly critical views on lockdowns as public health measures to fight COVID-19.

Social media posts from the assistant professor at Queens University, which expressed these opinions, led to calls for his removal as the top doctor in Haldimand and Norfolk.

It’s essential in the public health debate to keep an open mind and look at things through different perspectives,” said Norfolk County Mayor Kristal Chopp.

Tweets from Dr. Strauss, like one at the end of August that read “live free or die”, have some in the community concerned over the direction he will take for the area.

“The local medical officer of health does not have the authority to overturn provincial public health orders,” said Chopp. “So how I would reassure my own constituents, if the province decided to issue another lockdown or mask mandate, is that all those things would apply equally here in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.”

After the lengthy closed session, which included input from legal counsel, the appointment of Dr. Strauss passed eight to one.

Chopp says she is also not convinced lockdown are an effective public health police and welcomes Dr. Strauss and his view.

“I look forward to someone with Dr. Strauss’ background to be there around the table with the other 34 Medical Officers of Health and, in a fact-based manner, challenge some of those assumptions,” she said.

Dr. Strauss official assumes the role Tuesday morning. He is expected to address Norfolk County council to explain his vision and the reasons behind the controversial tweets.