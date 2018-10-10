Featured
Construction worker hit by commercial vehicle
A hard hat seen at the scene of a car crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 5:55PM EDT
A construction worker was struck by a commercial vehicle in Kitchener Wednesday morning.
It happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Courtland Avenue East and Shelley Drive.
The worker, a 52-year-old male from Toronto, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Lanes on both streets were reduced while police investigated.
Police said charges were pending.
The investigation is ongoing.