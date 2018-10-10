

CTV Kitchener





A construction worker was struck by a commercial vehicle in Kitchener Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Courtland Avenue East and Shelley Drive.

The worker, a 52-year-old male from Toronto, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lanes on both streets were reduced while police investigated.

Police said charges were pending.

The investigation is ongoing.