

Chase Banger, with reporting from Zayn Jinah, CTV Kitchener





Despite a slow start to the construction season thanks to a wet spring, the region says it's on track to complete most of its major road projects on budget.

A number of significant lane reductions have caused headaches for drivers, but it's a necessary process and one that isn't new to local drivers.

Most of those projects are wrapping up or almost wrapping up in the wake of a favourable summer construction season.

Here are where a few major projects stand:

Homer Watson Boulevard: A total of 8 km of multi-use trails are set to be done by the end of the year. Bridge rehabilitations have already been done. Asphalt resurfacing is scheduled for spring of 2020.

Ottawa Street South, between Mill and Imperial: Set to re-open for Oktoberfest to allow Concordia Club access. Work will continue from Hoffman to Mill next year.

Weber Street, between Borden and Queen: The Frederick-to-Queen block is set to open for the Oktoberfest parade. Work will continue between Frederick and Cedar until November. The last section, from Cedar to Cameron, is now scheduled for 2020.

King Street North in Uptown Waterloo: Work has finished and the road reopened last month.

King Street East in Preston: First year of three years of work is proceeding apace.

Franklin Boulevard: On schedule to complete the east side work between Clyde and Avenue Road. All four lanes are expected to be open for the winter. Work will continue on the other side in 2020.

To see how other regional road projects are progressing, visit the region's website.

For city construction projects, you can also visit the Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo city websites for more information.