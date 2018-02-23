

CTV Kitchener





An unseasonably warm weekend will greet construction crews demolishing a Kitchener bridge this weekend.

The Victoria Street bridge over the Conestoga Parkway, which was scheduled for demolition earlier this month only for the work to be postponed due to weather concerns, will come down over the weekend.

Because the bridge runs over the busy highway, the highway itself will be closed during the demolition.

From 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday, northbound drivers will be forced off the highway at Bruce Street. Southbound drivers will find their paths blocked past Wellington Street.

Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation says anyone driving in the area should expect significant delays during the demolition.

Victoria Street closed between Bruce and Edna streets in mid-January. It is scheduled to reopen in November, after the bridge is replaced.