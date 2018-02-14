

CTV Kitchener





A 30-hour closure of a section of the Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener has been rescheduled for later this month.

Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation says the highway is now expected to close at Victoria Street at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24. It will reopen at 10 a.m. the following day.

During the closure, northbound drivers will be directed off the highway at Bruce Street with southbound drivers routed off at Wellington Street. Detours will be in place to help drivers get back to the highway, although the ministry warns that drivers should expect significant delays.

The closure was previously scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 10-11 but was delayed due to weather concerns. The newly scheduled dates are also weather-dependent.

During the closure, the bridge will be demolished. A new bridge will then be built over the next nine months.

Victoria Street has been closed at the bridge since mid-January.