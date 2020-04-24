BRESLAU -- A pork processing plant in Breslau will not be processing hogs for the next week, after seven of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The partial halt of production at Conestoga Meats will mean limited staffing and operations, as the company typically processes between 35,000 to 40,000 hogs a week.

“About time,” said employee Cristian Racolta. “They should’ve done this Monday right away.”

Racolta is one of 1,100 employees and adds he has asthma and is terrified of potentially contracting the virus.

“This is serious for me,” he said. “I have no problem with anyone at work, I just want the proper steps to be followed.”

Company representatives say the animals are shipped from farms within a three hour drive of the facility.

“Despite the fact that public health indicated our procedures are appropriate and that recent ministry of labour investigations related to the complaints have resulted in no orders issued, the farmer-owners and leadership of the company have determined that we will implement further-enhanced health and safety measures and ensure that all existing procedures are fully operational,” Conestoga Meats said in part in a statement to CTV Kitchener.

The company management adds that employees who are off due to the pause in operations will be compensated for the time off.

A ministry of labour investigation into two complaints about physical distancing procedures from April 22 at the plant is ongoing.

On Friday, Cargill Canada in Guelph confirmed that one worker tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson tells CTV Kitchener the company is working closely with health officials to ensure prevention, testing, and cleaning protocols were being followed.