KITCHENER -- Since attending a concert in person is still not an option, there are new efforts by a Kitchener music production company to support the local music scene.

Good Company Productions is bringing the sensations of a concert into living rooms with the Concert in a Box.

People can tune into a live-streamed show while enjoying food, drinks and merchandise delivered to their door ahead of time.

"Typically our Concert in a Box is an event that we run and we source all of the box items from local vendors," explained Amit Mehta, one of the creators and the founder of Good Company Productions.

"This time around it's different because it's a three-way collaboration between Good Company Productions, the City of Kitchener Music and Film Office and the Apollo (Cinema)."

Cara Watson is the director of operations at Apollo Cinema.

She said it's important that they can continue to be a part of the community and be "actively involved with the things happening in Kitchener."

"So it's kind of a no-brainer on our side: anytime anybody wants to be involved with us, it's a very loud, vocal 'yes.'"

The first show since the region returned to the province's red zone happened on Saturday night, featuring the band Excuse Me from Guelph.

For the concertgoers taking it all in from the comfort of their couch, the box was filled with goodies from Apollo Cinema and other locally sourced companies.

With the new collaboration, the City of Kitchener is covering musician compensation, matching Good Company Productions' service for production. This means that 100 per cent of the box sales went to Apollo Cinema.

"There is a new awareness all across the world of the need of equity especially when it comes to artists and musicians," said Bob Egan, the city's film, music and interactive media officer.

"So yes, that is a part of the City of Kitchener’s mandate and it's just the right thing to do."

As for the band, the members said it was good for everybody who has been stuck at home for so long.

"Just get that kind of normalcy for a night,” said lead singer Aleks Liskauskas.