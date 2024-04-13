KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Concern for wellbeing of 14-year-old from Waterloo

    Shyla, a 14-year-old from Waterloo, has been reported missing on Apr. 13, 2024. (Source: WRPS) Shyla, a 14-year-old from Waterloo, has been reported missing on Apr. 13, 2024. (Source: WRPS)
    

    Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old.

    Shylah is 5'6, with red hair, and was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweater, black crop top, light blue sweatpants, and white shoes.

    In a post on Saturday, police say there is concern for the Waterloo teen's wellbeing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

